Fate of mine, plantation concessions revoked by Indonesia to be finalized soon

JAKARTA — The Indonesian government says it will finalize this month the revocation of hundreds of permits for logging, plantations and mines that it announced at the start of the year, following widespread confusion and uncertainty over the unilateral move. President Joko Widodo, who announced the revocations on Jan. 6, has established a task force led by several ministers who will be responsible for evaluating how the affected permit holders used their concessions and how those concessions will be used following the revocation. The task force held its first meeting on Feb. 18, where it decided that all of the permits slated to be revoked will be rescinded by the end of March, according to Siti Nurbaya Bakar, the minister of environment and forestry. She said in a press release that there should be weekly announcements of which permits are being revoked. The government’s unilateral decision to revoke the permits — not on any environmental concerns, but instead because the concession holders were deemed to be moving too slowly in exploiting natural resources — has spawned uncertainty that leaves the government open to a wave of lawsuits. The task force aims to clarify the process, including by setting up a desk where concession holders can dispute the grounds for having their permits revoked. For each concession in question, the government will issue a decree that either finalizes the revocation, or else prescribes measures that should be taken to speed up its exploitation. “The position [of the government] is to facilitate…This article was originally published on Mongabay

