Globally acclaimed community forest groups in Nepal say new rules threaten their autonomy

KATHMANDU — Nepalis whose livelihoods rely on access to the country’s community forests have suspended planned protests against a new law they say will threaten their autonomy and force their groups to work under various bureaucratic mechanisms. The move by the Federation of Community Forest Users Nepal (FECOFUN), which has been protesting the proposed changes for more than three months, follows talks with the Ministry of Forests and Environment. FECOFUN chair Bharti Pathak said the network had presented a list of 10 demands to the government to organize sit-ins and protest rallies across the country. Most of the demands are related to the proposed Forest Regulation, a set of rules being formulated by the government to implement the federal Forest Act of 2019. The network says the government is going beyond its authority by creating institutions and provisions not envisioned under by the original act. “We discussed our demands with the ministry, and the officials said ‘we will look into it’,” Pathak told Mongabay. Members of the Federation of Community Forest Users, Nepal protest in Kathmandu against a proposed regulation that they say curtails their autonomy. Photo courtesy: FECOFUN In Nepal, around 34% of the country’s forests are managed by more than 22,000 community-forest user groups. Under the community forestry principles pioneered by Nepal in the 1970s, each community manages its forest for its own use and benefits based on an operational plan approved by the divisional forest officer, a representative of the federal government. Under the program, which began…This article was originally published on Mongabay

