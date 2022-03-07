In plan for African wildlife corridors, there’s more than one elephant in the room

An international conservation group is pushing forward with ambitious plans for extended elephant corridors in Africa that would allow the animals room to move more freely — not just across adjacent borders but across the length and breadth of nearly half the continent. “We know that climate change models are pointing to some areas getting drier and others getting wetter,” said Jimmiel Mandima, vice president of global programs for the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), the group behind the “Room to Roam” plan, “and elephants need to move.” That need is growing, fueled by pressures from climate change and human population growth. Savanna elephants (Loxodonta africana) are now restricted to just 14% of their former range, and many of them are confined to national parks, forest reserves and wildlife conservancies. These “broken plates,” as Mandima calls them, are isolated and could lead to inbreeding, hastening the decline and possibly even extinction of some elephant subpopulations. The “Room to Roam” plan aims to connect elephant habitats throughout East and Southern Africa by establishing wildlife corridors. Image courtesy IFAW. The plan, which is still at the conceptual stage, would likely involve the difficult challenge of reaching agreement with thousands of private, traditional and public landowners in East and Southern Africa. The two regions together are home to most of Africa’s increasingly endangered population of 400,000 or so savanna elephants. IFAW works in a number of key elephant ranges in both Southern and East Africa: in Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park; in transboundary…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay