‘Prospect of existence’: Nameless grasshopper sparks taxonomic debate

What’s in a name? The curious case of a nameless grasshopper will tell you that there is more to a name than meets the eye. To declare a species as new to science, scientists name and describe the plant, animal or other organism in a journal. But researchers say photographs were not enough for the scientific community to allow them to declare a new grasshopper in the Scaria family, a genus of groundhopper or pygmy grasshopper native to South America. The scientists in Croatia and Italy have since published a thought-provoking paper in the Journal of Orthoptera Research on the species’ name — or rather, its lack thereof — calling on the scientific community to reconsider current taxonomic practices, especially in an age of mass extinction and rapid habitat loss. This debacle dates back to 2008. That was when Roberto Sindaco, a professor at Italy’s Institute for Wood Plants and the Environment (IPLA by its Italian acronym), photographed an elusive yellow-and-green grasshopper deep in the rainforest of northern Peru. His remarkable shots stayed buried within his photo archives for more than a decade before he uploaded them onto species data- and image-sharing platform iNaturalist. Besides its unique and handsome morphology, the nameless Scaria is a unique example of a formal description without a name, says researcher Niko Kasalo. Image by Roberto Sindaco/iNaturalist. It wasn’t until Josip Skejo, researcher at the University of Zagreb, chanced upon the photos on the site that this unassuming creature finally received due attention. It was…This article was originally published on Mongabay

