The world says yes to a cradle to grave plastics treaty: Now the work begins

Last week the world agreed to move forward on a landmark international agreement to control plastic pollution. Now the real work begins on vigorously turning that consensus into reality. Peru, Rwanda, Norway and the European Union (EU) led the fight for a comprehensive plastics treaty, with all 175 countries participating in the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) meeting in Nairobi, Kenya, voting on March 2 to approve a resolution called “End plastic pollution: Towards an international legally binding instrument.” The framework calls for global rules, financing and enforcement mechanisms aimed at regulating plastics from manufacture through disposal, all to hopefully be hammered out by the end of 2024, with the final treaty language negotiated before 2025. The final resolution, however, calls the end of 2024 timeframe “an ambition,” not a deadline. A beach cluttered with plastic debris. Tropical nations have been inundated by plastics washing up on their shores. Invisible waste in the form of microplastics is also polluting Earth’s land, water and atmosphere. Image by Dustin Woodhouse via Unsplash. The UN nations meeting in Nairobi last week realized the world can’t just recycle and burn its way out of the plastics crisis. Instead, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) lists goals to offer “diverse alternatives to address the full lifecycle of plastics, the design of reusable and recyclable products and materials, and the need for enhanced international collaboration to facilitate access to technology, capacity building and scientific and technical cooperation.” UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen called the treaty agreement…This article was originally published on Mongabay

