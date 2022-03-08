Amazon rainforest reaching tipping point, researchers say

From BBC
The Amazon rainforest is moving towards a “tipping point” where trees may die off on mass, say researchers.
A study suggests the world’s largest rainforest is losing its ability to bounce back from damage caused by droughts, fires and deforestation.
Large swathes could become sparsely forested savannah, which is much less efficient than tropical forest at sucking carbon dioxide from the air.
The giant forest traps carbon that would otherwise add to global warming.
But previous studies have shown that parts of the Amazon are now emitting more carbon dioxide than can be absorbed.
“The trees are losing health and could be approaching a tipping point – basically, a mass loss of trees,” said Dr Chris Boulton of the University of Exeter.
The findings, based on three decades of satellite data, show alarming trends in the “health” of the Amazon rainforest.
There are signs of a loss of resilience in more than 75% of the forest, with trees taking longer to recover from the effects of droughts largely driven by climate change as well as human impacts such as deforestation and fires.
A vicious cycle of damage could trigger “dieback”, the scientists said.
And while it’s not clear when that critical point might be reached, the implications for climate change, biodiversity and the local community would be “devastating”.
Once the process begins they predict it could be a matter