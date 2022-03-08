‘Comical’ bat not seen in 40 years is found again in a Rwandan park

“When we caught it, we all just looked at it and said, ‘You look ridiculous. Look how big your nose leaf is,’” Jon Flanders, director of endangered species interventions at Bat Conservation International, told Mongabay. The odd-looking creature in their net was a Hill’s horseshoe bat (Rhinolophus hilli)—the first seen since 1981. “We feared the species may have already gone extinct,” Flanders said. “To think that we’ve been the first people to actually see this bat in almost 40 years … It was just remarkable.” The Hill’s horseshoe bat, not seen in 40 years, was found again in Rwanda’s Nyungwe National Park. Photo by Jon Flanders, Bat Conservation International. Flanders was part of a 10-day, 10-night expedition searching for the elusive bat in the old-growth cloud forests of Rwanda’s Nyungwe National Park. The fieldwork was brutal, he said, almost continuous rain pummeling down as they hiked through the steep terrain on little sleep. But their work paid off one night around 4 a.m. when they pulled the unusual bat from their net. “We knew immediately that the bat we had captured was unusual and remarkable,” Winifred Frick, chief scientist of Bat Conservation International and a member of the expedition, said in a press release. “The facial features were exaggerated to the point of comical.” As soon as they caught the fluffy, wrinkle-faced mammal, Flanders said, the group went nearly silent and began poring over textbooks to be sure of their find. On their quest for the lost bat, the researchers…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay