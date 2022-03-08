EVs from Everest? Chinese lithium find in Himalayas raises concerns over water

The recent discovery near Mount Everest of “super large” deposits of lithium, the key element in the batteries powering electric vehicles, has raised concerns over the fate of water resources in the region. While the deposit could provide much-needed supplies of the metal to fuel the fast-growing market for EVs and battery storage applications, mining in the Himalayas could have adverse environmental consequences, especially on fresh water, according to experts. The Chinese Academy of Sciences estimates the site could potentially produce a million tons of lithium oxide, according to ScienceNet.cn, a website backed by the CAS. It is located some 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from Qiongjiagang, a peak in the Chinese side of the Everest region; the exact location has not been made public. Reports suggest that the site, located on the Tibetan Plateau, could potentially become the third-largest lithium mine in China. Lithium is a metal predominantly incorporated into lithium-ion batteries, used in consumer electronics such as smartphones and, increasingly, in electric vehicles. Lithium demand is expected to soar by up to 500% in coming decades as electric cars take over. The largest reserves are found in Chile, but Australia currently dominates production. Image by James St. John on Flickr (CC BY 2.0). Demand for lithium has skyrocketed around the world. Although China is one of biggest producers of lithium in the world, it imports about 70% of the metal it needs from overseas. While mining of various metals has been carried out in the Himalayas for millennia, China began…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay