Gold used in Italian wedding rings linked to Amazon deforestation

A leading Italian group that refines gold for use in jewelry is getting some of its precious metal from illegal mines that are destroying an Indigenous reserve in the Brazilian Amazon, an investigation has found. Police in Brazil identified Tuscany-based Chimet SpA, one of the top 50 companies in Italy by revenue, as the recipient at the end of a complex web of illegal miners, launderers and exporters. The starting point for the gold is the Kayapó Indigenous Territory in the Amazonian state of Pará, where mining is banned under the Constitution but where it persists due to a lack of law enforcement. From there, the gold flows to companies based in the states of São Paulo, Goiás and Rio de Janeiro, which then launder it — fraudulently certify it as being of legal origin — in preparation for export. This scheme was uncovered in October last year during the police’s Operation Terra Desolata. As part of the enforcement action, authorities issued 12 arrest warrants and 62 search-and-seizure warrants, and froze 469 million reais ($93 million) from the accounts investigated. Today, more than three months after the operation, all those arrested have since been released. Chimet was founded in the 1970s as an arm of Unoaerre, a leading jewelry maker that’s nearly a century old and claims to account for 70% of all wedding rings sold in Italy. Both companies are today controlled by the Squarcialupi family, based in the Tuscan city of Arezzo, famed for its millennium-old tradition of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

