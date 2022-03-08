Greek conservationists collaborate to protect endemic species in face of climate change

High above sea level on the central Greek mountain of Oiti, the mythological place of Hercules’ funeral, snow melts in the springtime. As the soil becomes wet, grasses start growing and ponds that last three months or longer per year begin to form. When the weather warms, the ponds, once up to half a meter (1.5 feet) deep, evaporate, and a flower species with four dot-sized white petals sprouts, typically in May. These dried ponds on Mount Oiti are the only place in the world where it’s possible to find the tiny flower Veronica oetaea. Since 2013, scientists at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens have annually monitored the dwarf flower’s population across the three pond sites where it’s found. Scientists have recorded tens of thousands of flowers in all the sites every June — until 2021, when they recorded the flower in only one dried pond. Central Greece has experienced unusually early warm spring weather for the past four years, especially in 2021. The plant likely bloomed earlier than normal, because ponds dried quicker, and in smaller populations, said Avra Stamellou, a biologist at Mount Oiti National Park who arranges researchers’ visits to the mountain. Landscape of Mount Oiti. Image courtesy of the Mount Oiti National Park Management Body. The survey results show how much changes in the weather’s timing can disturb a flower’s life cycle. In Europe, climate change has driven a trend of early spring weather for two decades, as reported in a 2020 Global Change…This article was originally published on Mongabay

