Indonesian program’s promise of food security backfires for local farmers

JAKARTA — The establishment of large-scale agriculture under the Indonesian government’s “food estate” program is harming local farmers in Sumatra, a study has found. The program was announced in 2020 by President Joko Widodo to boost domestic food production and reduce reliance on crop imports. But in North Sumatra province, one of the regions where the program’s massive farms are being established, food security for at least one village has gotten worse, researchers say. Farmers in the village of Ria-Ria, were asked by the government to grow crops such as potatoes, garlic and shallots as part of the program. As a consequence, their harvests of rice, their staple food crop, decreased by up to 70%, according to the joint study by NGOs including Food First Information and Action Network (FIAN) Indonesia and the People’s Initiative Development and Study Group (KSPPM). “The [rice] harvest is usually enough for one year, but since last year [when we were asked to] focus on the food estate program, the harvest greatly declined,” said one farmer, identified only by her initials of I.S. The farmers attributed this decline to the timing of the start of the food estate program, in August 2021, which coincided with their rice-growing season. That meant they had to split their time and labor between tending to their rice crops and the food estate crops. “The time to work on the paddy field, especially during the maintenance period such as weeding and clearing bushes, is reduced,” said another farmer, O.P. “As a result,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

