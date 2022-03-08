‘Small-scale fishers have a Ph.D. in the ocean’: Q&A with Vatosoa Rakotondrazafy

Traditional fishers scattered in isolated communities along Madagascar’s 4,800-kilometer (3,000-mile) coastline are grappling with falling fish stocks and competition from industrial trawlers, mostly owned by foreigners. As a young woman, Vatosoa Rakotondrazafy is not the obvious choice as a spokesperson for a sector dominated by men. Yet, today she is one of the most recognizable faces in marine conservation and a staunch advocate for small-scale fishers’ rights. Rakotondrazafy contends she is not their representative, but rather is helping coastal residents represent themselves. “I have a master’s degree … they have a Ph.D. in the ocean,” she said. Vatosoa Rakotondrazafy during her first visit to a locally managed marine area (LMMA) in 2015. Image courtesy of Vatosoa Rakotondrazafy. Rakotondrazafy completed graduate studies in geography at the University of Antananarivo and went on to research ocean governance and fisheries policy in the U.S. and Canada. However, she says it is her work in Madagascar, the time spent living and engaging with coastal communities, that showed her what governing the ocean looks like. With 1.2 million square km (463,000 square miles) of territorial waters, Madagascar is still mapping and learning to manage its marine wealth. The island, larger than California, is also very exposed to cyclones. This year, a series of storms including the intense Cyclone Batsirai, wreaked havoc, killing scores and displacing thousands, especially in coastal areas. Rakotondrazafy won the Whitley award in 2019 for her work with Mihari (Mitantana Harena Ranomasina avy eny Ifotony), a network of locally managed marine areas…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay