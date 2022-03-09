In a national park plagued by encroachers, Indonesia tries a new approach

BESITANG, Indonesia — Suwardi, a 51-year-old from Indonesia’s North Sumatra province, used to work as a laborer for a landlord who managed oil palm and rubber plantations in his home village of Harapan Maju, near Gunung Leuser National Park. He also cultivated a dream: to own his own farmland. One day, about four years ago, Suwardi thought he had an opportunity to get closer to his dream. A man who claimed to control a nearby plot of land, already cleared of vegetation and ready for planting, offered to let Suwardi manage it for a fair price. The land lay inside the national park, but Suwardi saw that as only a minor hitch. Like other protected areas in the Southeast Asian country, this one was full of squatters, and with the man’s assurances Suwardi believed that even if he operated illegally for a while, he could one day obtain title to the land. Soon, however, Suwardi came to regret his deal with a member of what he called a “land mafia,” a common expression in Indonesia for people who fraudulently exploit gaps in the land regulation system for profit, often through collusion with public officials. After two years of hiding from forest rangers, he decided to call it quits. “I don’t want to be illegal anymore,” Suwardi remembers telling the other encroachers who condemned him for abandoning their group. Suwardi may have turned his back on his fellow squatters, but he never said goodbye to his farmland, located in the Besitang…This article was originally published on Mongabay

