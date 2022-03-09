Indonesian fishing boat found with banned trawl net highlights enforcement challenges

NATUNA, Indonesia — A fishing vessel seized by authorities in Indonesia for a zoning violation was doing more than just fishing out of bounds, local fishers allege: it may have been using a destructive type of net that’s banned nationwide. Local maritime police seized the Indonesian-flagged KM Sinar Samudra on Feb. 18 after finding it fishing within 13 nautical miles (24 kilometers) of the coast of the Natuna Islands. At 130 gross tonnage (GT), the vessel should have been operating at least 30 nautical miles (56 km) offshore, under a fisheries law provision for vessels larger than 30 GT. An inspection of the vessel found two types of fishing gear on board, one of which appeared to be a cantrang, a trawl net that was initially banned in 2015 for its destructive nature; a 2010 study showed that nearly 50% of cantrang catches were bycatch and discards. The KM Sinar Samudra. Image by Yogi Eka Sahputra/Mongabay Indonesia. Inspectors check a net on board the KM Sinar Samudra after it was seized for fishing in a prohibited area. Image by Yogi Eka Sahputra/Mongabay Indonesia. The cantrang ban was provisionally lifted shortly after it came into force, to allow an exemption for fishers from the north coast of Java Island, and was revoked entirely in November 2020. In July 2021, the fisheries ministry reimposed the national ban on cantrang and other destructive fishing gear to protect the country’s valuable marine resources. The KM Sinar Samudra was among the fleet of north coast Java…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay