Photos: On Colombo’s outskirts, an urban birding paradise flourishes

COLOMBO — Lake Diyawanna in Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte, Sri Lanka’s administrative capital, sits at the heart of an urban wetland that’s a haven for birds and an attraction for nature enthusiasts. The lush area with abundant tree cover and water bodies is home to a large number of water birds as well as other birds common to the Indian subcontinent. The site is just 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the bustling metropolis of Colombo, the country’s commercial capital, and provides urban birders a chance to enjoy bird-watching throughout the year. Egrets are a common resident bird in the large water bodies in the area, and along with the intermediate egret (Ardea intermedia), are among the most seen. Image by Chandani Kirinde. Sri Lanka moved its administrative capital out of Colombo in 1982 in search of a more spacious area to accommodate parliament and other government offices. Along with this came a massive migration of people looking to settle in the newly developing area. While the rapid urbanization led to the reclamation of marshlands, which made up a significant extent of land in the area, the Lake Diyawanna region still retains the largest wetland in the Colombo district and is a boon to lovers of nature and birders in particular. A key feature of the site is the Thalangama tank, an ancient reservoir built for irrigating rice fields. It remains intact today, even though rice cultivation in the area has diminished sharply as demand for residential space pushes land prices ever…This article was originally published on Mongabay

