The isolated tapirs of the Atlantic Forest face an uncertain future

In Brazil, calling someone a tapir is usually an insult. But there’s plenty of reason it should be seen as a compliment. Few animals are as essential, underestimated and persecuted as Tapirus terrestris, South America’s largest native land mammal and one of the planet’s most efficient promoters of biodiversity. Contrary to popular opinion in Brazil, the tapir is an intelligent animal with a high concentration of neurons, similar to the elephant. In the past, it was hunted in the Atlantic Forest to the point where it was declared a vulnerable species. Found to be a key player in maintaining plant diversity by dispersing important seeds over large areas in a study by São Paulo State University (UNESP), the tapir has earned its fame as the “gardener of the forest.” But to ensure its own sustainability, the Brazilian tapir of the Atlantic Forest needs urgent actions to fight the problems associated with the increasing fragmentation of its population. An expansive road networks cuts through their habitat, making it difficult for the tapirs to travel between forest fragments, and often resulting in the animals being hit and killed by vehicles. These are the findings from a recent study carried out by Kevin Flesher, a researcher at the Center for Biodiversity Studies at the Michelin Ecological Reserve in Brazil’s Bahia state, and Patrícia Medici, co-founder of the Ecological Research Institute (IPÊ) and one of the world’s leading tapir specialists. The study assessed tapir distribution and conservation status in the Atlantic Forest, which spans…This article was originally published on Mongabay

