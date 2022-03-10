From teak farms to agroforestry: Panama tests reforestation strategies

COLÓN, Panama — Roughly 3 million years ago, a land mass arose from the ocean creating an isthmus connecting what is now North and South America. At the heart of that land bridge today is the country of Panama, which boasts greater bird diversity than any other Central American nation, but whose rainforests are being impacted by urbanization and cattle ranching, resulting in deforestation and drinking water contamination. This combination of conflicting factors has attracted a variety of reforestation efforts, including forest restoration research that embrace agroecology and other sustainable silviculture methods, along with more economically lucrative forestry ventures that focus on the establishment of tree plantations — especially the growing of exotic teak. Jefferson Hall, right, explains stages of secondary forest growth to visitors at Agua Salud. Image courtesy of the Agua Salud project. The Agua Salud project One scientific initiative located in the mountains of the Panama Canal watershed is the Agua Salud project, a 700-hectare (1,730-acre) long-term study site where researchers aim to quantify the ecological, social and economic services provided by tropical rainforests. The project’s director, Jefferson Hall is a staff scientist at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute (STRI) in Panama, where he is exploring a variety of innovative land management strategies that could ultimately be used to restore and maintain ecosystem services across the tropics in response to global change. The Agua Salud project focuses its research and monitoring on both naturally regenerating secondary forest and on planted forest. As he describes it, Hall’s trademarked…This article was originally published on Mongabay

