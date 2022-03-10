In West and Central Africa, palm oil investors buckle under community pressure

When commodity prices spiked in the late 2000s, multinational agribusiness giants smelled profits. Eager to branch out of crowded Southeast Asian rainforests, some palm oil companies set their sights on Africa, where governments in countries like Sierra Leone, Liberia, Cameroon, and Côte d’Ivoire assured them that they had land to spare. In just a few years, deal after deal was inked, with companies from across the world suddenly holding the rights to huge tracts of West and Central African land. For the palm oil industry, an exciting new frontier was opening up at a breakneck pace. But far away from the champagne being popped at signing ceremonies was an inconvenient reality: the land they’d leased wasn’t, as some governments had claimed, “unencumbered.” It was instead home to tens of thousands of farmers and other rural villagers. Now, an analysis by Chain Reaction Research, a Washington, D.C.-based financial risk analyst, says that just over a decade later, many of the deals have collapsed in the face of organizing and campaigning by those farmers. Between 2008 and 2019, 27 palm oil projects that were to have covered 1.37 million hectares (3.39 million acres) of land have either “failed or been abandoned” in the region, and of the remaining 2.7 million hectares (6.7 million acres) of forest currently under concession, less than 10% has been converted into plantations. “I think there was this idea of cheap, abundant lands and less strict regulations, but apparently they missed the kind of resistance they would meet…This article was originally published on Mongabay

