Indonesian ex-minister gets sentence cut for ‘good work’ fueled by corruption

JAKARTA — Indonesia’s former fisheries minister has had his jail sentence for corruption slashed by nearly half after an appeals court ruled that he had “done good work” while in office — specifically pointing to a policy that he abused to collect nearly $2 million in kickbacks. Edhy Prabowo was arrested in November 2020 on suspicion that he had farmed out lucrative contracts for lobster larvae exports to various companies in exchange for bribes. He was subsequently tried, and in July 2021, convicted of corruption and sentenced to five years in prison. He appealed the ruling, but the Jakarta High Court in November 2021 extended his sentence to nine years. Following a second appeal, the Supreme Court on March 9 reduced Edhy’s sentence back to five years, prompting criticism from fisheries observers who said it failed to reflect the severity of Edhy’s crime. “Edhy Prabowo is a corruptor who abused his position as the minister of marine affairs and fisheries by issuing a policy to make a profit in an illegal way,” Susan Herawati, secretary-general of the Coalition for Fisheries Justice (KIARA), said in a statement sent to Mongabay. “Corruption by strategic officers is an extraordinary crime. The punishment for the suspects should be defended or even increased, instead of being discounted and given leniency.” Lobster larvae seized from a failed smuggling attempt. Image by Suryadi/Mongabay Indonesia. But the Supreme Court judges said the Jakarta High Court had considered only the aggravating circumstances of Edhy’s crime and not the mitigating…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay