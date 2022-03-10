Moore Foundation pledges extra $300m to boost conservation of Amazon

To achieve earmarked conservation efforts in the Amazon, the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation has announced an additional $300 million in funding for the Andes-Amazon Initiative. The extension of the initiative will bring the foundation’s projected investment in the region from 2003-2031 to more than $800 million. Since its establishment in 2003, the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation’s signature project, the Andes-Amazon Initiative, has been successful in conserving 400 million hectares (988 million acres) of land in the region, an area half the size of Brazil. It now plans to boost this number by ensuring effective management of an additional 100 million hectares (247 million acres) in the region by 2031. Funding will go toward ensuring that 50 million hectares (123 million acres) of Indigenous and local communities lands, and another 50 million hectares of freshwater and forest ecosystems, are effectively managed. The Andes-Amazon Initiative has the goal of ensuring the long-term ecological integrity and climatic function of the Amazon Basin. The Amazon rainforest. Photo by Rhett A. Butler / Mongabay. “Earth’s largest remaining rainforest, the Amazon, provides one-fifth of the world’s fresh water, is home to the planet’s most diverse collection of birds, mammals, freshwater fish and plants, and serves as an immense carbon sink, making it a vital part of regulating climate and mitigating change,” the foundation said. The initiative’s success in conserving 400 million hectares of land in the Amazon is about 50% of the planned original forest cover, according to Aileen Lee, chief program officer for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

