South America hosts nearly half of 9,000 tree species unknown to science

“Since childhood I have always been fascinated by the diversity of living things on our planet and dreamed of working exploring unexplored places on Earth and discovering the unknown species that live on it,” says Roberto Cazzolla Gatti. “Then, as a biologist, in recent years, I have dedicated myself to the issues of biodiversity, and one of them is how to estimate it with as little error as possible and how to protect it.” With this goal in mind, Cazzolla Gatti, from the University of Bologna in Italy, led a study that culminated in the most comprehensive global georeferenced survey of trees ever done. The result of the work surprised even the nearly 150 researchers from around the world who were involved in it. It took years to create this gigantic database, involving the participation of all kinds of experts, as well as the help of supercomputers and artificial intelligence. Previous estimates put the number of tree species worldwide at about 64,000. This new study, however, bumps up that figure by 14%, at 73,300 species. Of these, 9,000 are still unknown to science, and thus very rare. “The result left us stunned,” Cazzolla Gatti says. “We would never have imagined that there would be so many species of trees yet to be discovered. In fact, this study offers the scientific community, and humanity in general, more knowledge about their incredible diversity. It is even more incredible to think that we don’t even know all of them yet [in 2022]!” Renowned…This article was originally published on Mongabay

