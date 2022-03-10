WWF report calls forests a vital public health solution

During the pandemic, as researchers looked to wet markets and the animal trade in search of the source of COVID-19, there was a renewed concern for how the natural world might be impacting public health. An increasing number of experts and government officials pointed to agriculture, urbanization and other forms of land use change as raising the likelihood that new diseases might jump from animals to humans. But the impact that nature has on public health goes much deeper than just infectious disease. A new report from WWF attempts to broaden the narrative, laying out the different ways that forest ecosystems can play a role, both positively and negatively, on things like mental health, malnutrition and cancer. “Forests are a public health solution,” Annika Terrana, WWF forests director and report co-author, told Mongabay, “and they should be part of our public health approach and understanding.” While deforestation has been shown to break up forest habitats, leading to greater concentrations of contagious diseases like COVID-19, the report says, deforestation is also connected to non-infectious illness like diabetes, typhoid and respiratory disease. Forests help filter millions of tons of pollutants from the air every year, helping reduce hundreds of thousands of incidences of acute respiratory problems like asthma. Over the long term, pollution reduction also cuts down on cardiovascular diseases, pulmonary diseases and lung cancer, among other things. On the other hand, when forests burn, they send massive amounts of pollution into the air that can have adverse effects on human health.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

