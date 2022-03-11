Climate change: Can the Russian energy crisis help to curb global heating?

From BBC
Can the government wean Britain off Russian gas while also keeping energy affordable and hitting its climate change targets?
Boris Johnson has pledged to produce an energy strategy shortly that does all three things.
Can he pull it off and what are the political hurdles he faces?
Some journalists have been briefed that the PM may encourage further research into fracking – where rocks are cracked underground to release gas.
But otherwise the launch will offer no radically new policy – rather, an acceleration of existing plans.
One thing is clear – there will be no new coal-fired power stations.
But Mr Johnson is being tugged in two directions as he deliberates.
The business department (BEIS), and most experts, tell him existing plans to cut fossil fuels to protect the climate will help shield the UK from rocketing global prices for oil and gas.
They want government support for home insulation to reduce demand for gas heating. They say alternatives, such as electric heat pumps, should be rapidly deployed. And they want much faster deployment of renewables and nuclear.
Conservative commentators share the desire for new nuclear, but insist that the UK should also resume fracking to shield the UK from fuel price rises.
The PM is looking to announce plans from the short term to the long term.
Instant cheap – or even free