Gold rush in Ecuador’s Amazon region threatens 1,500 communities

In Ecuador’s central Napo province, legal and illegal gold mining in rivers is expanding, causing freshwater contamination and conflict among communities living in the Anzu and Jatunyacu river basins, according to recent studies and Indigenous organizations. The findings, signaling a gold rush in the Amazonian province, identify several new mining concessions and their environmental impacts between December 2019 and January 2022. These concessions were granted without consideration of existing mining projects in the area, resulting in concerns about Indigenous rights violations and water contamination through toxic waste. This has been further exacerbated by a lack of regulation, management and effective control by the Ecuadoran government, according to a study in the journal Land. By 2020, 152 concessions were recorded in the national mining registry, or cadastre, in Napo province, according to another study, this one published in the journal Toxics. The most recent concessions were granted to TerraEarth Resources SA, consisting of 7,125 hectares (17,606 acres) divided into four projects in an area made up of eroded alluvial terraces that descend toward the Anzu River. Large machines to process gold in the Jatunyacu River. February 11, 2022. Image courtesy of Iván Castaneira. Napo has abundant mineral reserves that are relatively easy to access. But this isn’t the sole reason a gold rush has struck the region. The complicity of large landowners and environmental authorities plays a big part, says Carlos Mestanza-Ramón, lead author of the Land study and a researcher at the University of Calabria, Italy, and Polytechnic School of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay