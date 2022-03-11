Patrols work, but community-based conservation needs a rethink, study shows

Uganda’s Kibale National Park is a primate haven, home to 13 primate species, including chimpanzees. And while these great apes and monkey species are frequently ensnared in traps laid out for other animals, conservation efforts appear to be making a difference, according to a recent study from the national park. The park’s populations of nine mammal species, including five monkey species, grew in abundance over several decades, the study found. “It is a resounding success as a package,” Dipto Sarkar, first author of the paper in the journal Animal Conservation, said of the conservation strategy. “The Uganda Wildlife Authority [UWA] does a good job of working with people and protecting biodiversity.” The study suggests that patrolling has deterred poaching in Kibale. However, the impacts are less clear-cut for other conservation strategies, such as livelihood programs. The study found that increasing prosperity in in neighboring communities hasn’t translated into a reduction in illicit activities like hunting and timber removal; in fact, researchers found a positive correlation between a community’s wealth and its illegal resource extraction. A black-and-white colobus monkey in Kibale. Image by Dipto Sarkar. In the lead-up to the Convention on Biological Diversity summit this year, a campaign to expand protected area (PA) coverage to at least 30% of the planet’s surface by the year 2030 is gaining steam. It is also focusing attention on how existing PAs, especially those in developing countries, function. Tropical countries that host more than half of animal and plant species are often poor. More…This article was originally published on Mongabay

