Spectacular new fish species is first to be named by Maldivian scientist

Out in the azure waters and colorful corals of the Maldives, a resplendent, rainbow-hued fish has become the first to be named and described by a Maldivian researcher. New to science, the rose-veiled fairy wrasse (Cirrhilabrus finifenmaa) is named in the local Dhivehi language. Finifenmaa means “rose” and is a tribute to the islands’ pink-hued national flower as well as the color of the fish. A description of the species was published this week in the journal ZooKeys. “It has always been foreign scientists who have described species found in the Maldives without much involvement from local scientists, even those that are endemic to the Maldives,” Ahmed Najeeb the biologist from the Maldives Marine Research Institute (MMRI) who named the fish, said in a press release. “This time it is different and getting to be part of something for the first time has been really exciting, especially having the opportunity to work alongside top ichthyologists [fish biologists] on such an elegant and beautiful species.” Maldives Marine Research Insitute biologist Ahmed Najeeb is the first Maldivian scientist to name and describe a new fish species found in local waters. Photo by Claudia Rocha © California Academy of Sciences A male rose-veiled fairy wrasse (Cirrhilabrus finifenmaa) from the Maldives. The species name ‘finifenmaa’ means ‘rose’ in the local Dhivehi language, a nod to both its pink hues and the Maldives’ national flower. hoto by Yi-Kai Tea © California Academy of Sciences This paler-colored male fish is displaying his rosy nuptial colors, a quick…This article was originally published on Mongabay

