Vulnerable Antarctic reefs reveal wealth of life as rich as tropical corals

On March 9, a search expedition made a notable discovery: the 144-foot (44-meter) wooden ship known as the Endurance, that once carried explorer Ernest Shackleton and his crew to Antarctica, had been found 3,000 m (10,000 ft) deep in the Weddell Sea, 106 years after it sank in ice-crushing conditions. About 320 kilometers (200 miles) away, a different kind of search expedition was taking place in the Weddell Sea. A research team led by Greenpeace was documenting vulnerable marine ecosystems in this part of the Southern Ocean, capturing images of corals, sponges and other organisms that had never been seen before. John Hocevar, the ocean campaign director for Greenpeace, who piloted the two-person submarines used in the expedition, said they had been able to explore further south than they expected due to the dramatic decrease in sea ice. "There is less sea ice in the Antarctic waters than at any time in recorded history," Hocevar told Mongabay on the phone while aboard the Arctic Sunrise, which, at the time was passing through the Drake Strait en route to Ushuaia, Argentina. "On the one hand, it was amazing for us to be able to explore areas that had almost always been covered with ice, but on the other hand, it's a little horrifying to see firsthand how quickly climate change is impacting Antarctica." Susanne Lockhart f and John Hocevar (not seen in the photo) return from a dive off Half Moon Island, Antarctica. Image © Marizilda Cruppe / Greenpeace. Through a…

