Record seizures mark Sri Lanka’s rise as a smuggling hub for star tortoises

Inside an opulent shopping mall in the Thai capital Bangkok, a casually clad man meets a potential customer. They discuss how to bring live tortoises into the country to sell as pets. “I have 560 pieces of live tortoises of size 5-12 centimeters [2-5 inches] and the tortoises can be sent through India, Sri Lanka and Malaysia as I know helpful people at these airports,” the supplier says confidently in a secretly recorded video. “I also have a small [tortoise] farm in Colombo,” he adds. The supplier is Wasim Sheriff, alias Mona or Machli, a notorious wildlife trafficker based in India who had somehow managed to evade the authorities for years. But his luck ran out on this occasion as the buyer recording the encounter turned out to be an informant trying to track the illegal tortoise smuggling route. Based on the information, Machli was arrested in October 2017 in India with 1,012 tortoises. A collage of online advertisements and social media posts offering “Sri Lankan star tortoises” for sale. Image by Malaka Rodrigo. A new international trafficking hub This investigation was part of a covert operation code-named Operation Dragon and carried out by the Wildlife Justice Commission (WJC), an NGO based in the Netherlands, from 2016 to 2019. The goal of Operation Dragon was to uncover the illegal tortoise and turtle trade in Southeast Asia. It resulted in the identification of 200 potential persons of interest and revealed eight criminal networks operating across India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

