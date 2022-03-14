In Brazil, Indigenous Ka’apor take their territory’s defense into their own hands

In the Brazilian Amazon, the Indigenous peoples are as diverse as they are numerous. But one thing they all have in common is that they face relentless pressure from outsiders driven by a desire to exploit the natural resources on their lands. Amid government inaction, the Ka’apor have taken matters into their own hands, creating an autonomous Indigenous territory that doesn’t require the presence of the state. Pioneers in the strategy of self-defense, they’ve inspired other Indigenous groups in the region. But while the Ka’apor people have succeeded in repelling the “aggressors,” they continue to live under the constant threat of violence while the authorities charged with protecting them do nothing. The name Ka’apor means “people of the forest” in their language, so the rainforest is core to their very identity. Without one, the other simply wouldn’t exist. For decades, the region’s environment and its original inhabitants have suffered the consequences of illegal logging, mining, and agricultural expansion, often orchestrated by well-financed and politically connected criminal organizations. To the Ka’apor, the forest is like a life-giving relative; to the invaders, it’s money. Now, simply leaving their home means risking their life. After leaving their ancestral lands some 150 years ago, the Ka’apor embarked on a journey of hundreds of kilometers on foot in an attempt to distance themselves from an expanding settler society pushing deeper into the interior of the former Portuguese colony. They eventually settled in what is now one of the last remaining tracts of rainforest in the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

