Luxury wood market driving extinction of rare ipê trees, report warns

Whether walking along a beach boardwalk, installing new hardwood floors or sitting out on a friend's deck, there's a good chance you've already come across the wood of the rare ipê trees. These are among the most popular species supplying a global luxury wood market, an increasing driver of deforestation in the Amazon Basin. Demand for the wood, combined with a lack of environmental trade protections, has pushed ipê trees close to extinction, according to a new report from Forest Trends. The report warns that if international regulations aren't implemented soon, ipê may disappear from the Amazon altogether. "Ipê populations have severely declined over the last 30 years," the report said, "with growing concerns about their future." The name "ipê" refers to several remarkably similar tree genera, including Handroanthus, Tabebuia and Roseodendron, all of which have extremely hard woods that are resistant to rot, making them perfect for outdoor use. Around 96% of them are found in Brazil, with others spread throughout Paraguay, Bolivia, Peru and Ecuador. Two of the ipê species, Handroanthus serratifolius and Handroanthus impetiginosus, are listed respectively as threatened and near threatened with extinction on the IUCN Red List. At least 525 million kilograms (1.16 billion pounds) of wood from ipê trees was exported from the region between 2017 and 2021, the report said. Most of it went to the United States, Canada and Europe. Other exports went to Israel, China, South Korea, Japan and India. An ipê tree in Brazil. (Photo via Leticia Momesso/Pixabay.)

