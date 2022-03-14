Nepal’s first bird sanctuary takes flight, raising hope for conservation

KATHMANDU — Conservationists have welcomed the declaration of Nepal’s first official bird sanctuary as a big boost for more than a dozen globally threatened species. The Ghodaghodi complex, a wetland in western Nepal’s Sudurpashchim province, was recently declared a bird sanctuary by the provincial and the Ghodaghodi municipal governments. More than 360 bird species, some of them native and some migratory, have been recorded in the complex, which covers 2,563 hectares (6,330 acres). “Mere declaration of the area as a bird sanctuary is not enough,” said Trilochan Bhatta, Sudurpashchim’s chief minister. “It’s everyone’s duty to conserve the natural, religious and historical importance of this site.” The Ghodaghodi complex, inscribed on the list of globally important wetlands under the Ramsar Convention, comprises a series of lakes, marshes and forest. Image by Shiva Goutam on Wikimedia (CC BY 3.0) Populations of around a dozen bird species, such as the great hornbill (Buceros bicornis), lesser adjuant stork (Leptoptilos javanicus) and the Indian spotted eagle (Clanga hastata), are in global decline. “The launch of the first bird sanctuary in the country sends a message that local governments are equally committed to conserving biodiversity,” ornithologist Hem Sagar Baral told Mongabay. “This comes at a time when there are growing concerns that as conservation and protected areas fall under the ambit of the federal government, local governments would not take ownership of conservation efforts,” added Baral, who is also the Nepal country representative for the Zoological Society of London. The Ghodaghodi complex, inscribed on the list…This article was originally published on Mongabay

