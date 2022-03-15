Behind viral story of bear visiting Nepal hospital lies bigger ailment

KATHMANDU — A bear walks into a hospital unnoticed at around midnight. It licks bloodstains on the floor. At first, the staffers think it’s a big dog, then realize it’s something else. The hospital is abuzz as people start running outside, yelling, “It’s a bear!” They call the police, who arrive at the scene and manage to lock the Asian black bear (Ursus thibetanus) inside the hospital’s maternity ward. News spreads fast around town, and at the crack of dawn, dozens of people wielding DSLR cameras and selfie sticks descend on the hospital for pictures and video of the animal struggling to escape. A search for “bear in hospital Nepal” on social media returns videos of people narrating the story that started at the Taplejung district hospital in Nepal’s eastern hills on March 3. Asiatic black bears are found in countries such as Afghanistan, Nepal and Japan. Image by Shiv’s fotografia on Wikimeda (CC BY 4.0) Human-bear interactions are common here and other hilly areas across Nepal, where conservationists estimate there may be around 1,000 Asian black bears. While the more iconic species, such as tigers and rhinos, get all the attention garnered on Nepal’s wildlife, the black bear tends to be overlooked; authorities and communities haven’t come up with concrete plans to conserve this species, especially outside the national parks. It’s the same story in most countries across the bear’s range, where detailed population surveys have never been conducted, despite the species being categorized as threatened on the IUCN…This article was originally published on Mongabay

