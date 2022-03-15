Farmers rediscover benefits of traditional small grains in Zimbabwe

BIKITA, Zimbabwe — Nothing seems to happen at the right time for Maria Mazambara, a communal subsistence farmer in Bikita, one of Zimbabwe’s southernmost rural districts. “The seed we get from government’s input scheme is usually delivered to us late in the season,” she says. “And when we do receive it, the rains are too little to sustain my maize crops and it wilts at the [final] tasseling stage. Sometimes the rains are just too much and we have floods. It’s always a case of so near, yet so far.” This has left Mazambara and her family, in a dry region that receives low annual rainfall, as candidates for food aid. “Representatives of humanitarian agencies that give us food handouts now know me by name,” she says in a worried tone. Headman Nechiroorwe in his wilting hybrid maize field. Image courtesy of Tatenda Chitagu. While Mazambara isn’t alone in this predicament, most communal farmers from Bikita continue to grow hybrid maize, year in and year out. At the turn of the new millennium, rural farmers from the area, as well as most of Zimbabwe, opted for hybrid maize, a seed developed by companies such as Pannar and SeedCo, that are short-season, high-yielding varieties. Maize has been a part of Southern African food systems and local knowledge for three generations, though the hybrid variety was introduced just a few decades ago because of droughts and changing weather patterns. To date, however, it’s a seed that hasn’t adapted well to the region’s…This article was originally published on Mongabay

