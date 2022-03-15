Study: Indonesia’s forest-clearing moratorium underdelivered — but so did donors

JAKARTA — An eight-year effort by Indonesia to protect its remaining forests contributed just 4% of its emissions reduction target, yet still yielded carbon savings worth far more than it was paid under a deal with Norway. That’s the finding from a new study, which calls for better carbon pricing and financing at the global level that more fairly reflects the global benefits of mitigating climate change from reducing deforestation. In 2011, then-President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono instituted a moratorium on the clearing of primary forest and peatlands that hadn’t yet been allocated for plantation or logging concessions. The move was aimed at slowing the conversion of these forest types for palm oil, pulpwood and timber, which together are responsible for almost half of the country’s forest loss. The moratorium was also part of Indonesia’s commitment under a deal signed with the Norwegian government in 2010, in which the latter pledged to pay $1 billion if the former could successfully slow its emissions from deforestation and land use change. But between 2011 and 2018, the forest-clearing moratorium was largely ineffective, the study says: during that period, it managed to prevent just 150,089 hectares (370,878 acres) of deforestation in dryland forests covered by the moratorium compared to dryland forest outside of the eligible area. Avoided deforestation in peatlands during the same period were effectively null, it found. In all, the study authors said, moratorium areas retained an average of 0.65% higher forest cover compared to non-moratorium areas. The total avoided deforestation as…This article was originally published on Mongabay

