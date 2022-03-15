Thai tourism elephants are ‘far better off’ in forests: Q&A with photographer Adam Oswell

An Asian elephant supports itself on one leg, completely submerged in garish electric-blue water, while a keeper tugs painfully at its ear. The photograph shows bubbles rising from its trunk as it offers a stick of sugarcane toward a crowd of onlookers on the other side of the glass tank, enthralled by the performance. In contrast, the elephant stares blankly ahead. The scene, captured by photojournalist Adam Oswell at Khao Kiew Zoo in Thailand, is representative of how animals are held captive for human entertainment at venues all over the world. “To me, the image is a powerful metaphor of our global relationship with animals and nature, showing just how exploitative and manufactured it can be,” Oswell tells Mongabay. Oswell’s award-winning photograph of tourists at Khao Kiew Zoo watching an Asian elephant forced to swim underwater for performances. Image by Adam Oswell / HIDDEN / We Animals Media Thailand’s elephants have been a major part of the country’s tourism industry for decades, with revenues from elephant-based entertainment estimated at more than $500 million per year before the COVID-19 pandemic. Booming demand for tourism elephants during the 1980s led to poaching of live animals from the wild — a brutal and violent process — placing a strain on the region’s wild elephant populations, which were already suffering from habitat loss and poaching for skins and ivory. Fewer than 3,500 wild elephants are thought to remain in Thailand, a figure comparable to the country’s domestic elephant population, which is estimated at 3,800,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay