Clean air: Campaigners criticise pace of new particles targets

From BBC
SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
The pace of UK government plans to set new targets for cleaner air has been criticised by campaigners.
Ministers have decided that tough standards for harmful PM2.5 particles will not come into force until 2040.
Health campaigners say 2040 is too late, but ministers say it is the earliest realistic date given the number of sources of the pollution.
The World Health Organisation says tougher standards are vital immediately.
It says particulates can trigger heart attacks and strokes, increase the risk of asthma attacks, cause lung cancer, and stunt the lung-growth of children.
PM2.5 particles are generated by road transport, as well as manufacturing, construction and the use of solvents.
Katie Nield, from the environmental law charity ClientEarth, called on ministers to “seriously reconsider” their plans.
She added: “Another generation of children will be exposed to toxic pollution far above what the world’s top scientists think is acceptable.”
The government said: “The targets to cut PM2.5 will reduce exposure to the most harmful air quality across the country and in locations where levels are highest, with a 50% cut in acceptable levels.
“That goes well above and beyond previous EU targets while remaining achievable”.
Meanwhile, a similar criticism has been levelled at the target for nature recovery, which forms part of a consultation on details in the government’s Environment Act.
The government’s consultation promises a 10% increase in species