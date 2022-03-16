Pandemic hit the pause button on the discoveries of new species

In November 2011, when a pregnant beaked whale drifted ashore on New Zealand’s Waiatoto Spit, Ramari Stewart, an Indigenous whale watcher, noticed that the whale looked slightly different to those usually stranded. It measured about 5 meters (17 feet) long, and after its skeleton was prepared and featured in the National Museum of New Zealand, which houses one of the largest whale collections in the world, most experts believed the animal to be a True’s beaked whale (Mesoplodon mirus). The species is known for its unusual geographic distribution, found in the waters of both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. In 2016, Emma Carroll, a molecular ecologist at the University of Auckland, decided to look deeper into the matter, suspecting there could be a genetic distinction in the species, thanks to the animal’s peculiar distribution. “They are all generally not the same species, though they look similar,” Carroll told Mongabay in a video call. Christopher Meyer retrieving an Autonomous Reef Monitoring System (ARMS), in Mo’orea, French Polynesia. These are stacks of plates that mimic the complex structure of sea bottom. They act as biological weather conditions and can tell how marine communities respond to different ocean conditions. Image courtesy of Jennifer Adler. Through a collaboration between international researchers and a thorough genetic analysis of at least a dozen whale tissue specimens from each hemisphere, Carroll’s team eventually concluded last October that the whale attended by Stewart, although closely related to the True’s beaked whale, is a distinct new speciesaltogether. The team…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay