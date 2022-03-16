Podcast: Tree kangaroos may be key to New Guinea forest conservation

The fifth episode in the New Guinea series of Mongabay Explores looks at the various tree kangaroo species of New Guinea and their potential to drive conservation and income streams for local communities. Listen here: Occupying the cloud forests of New Guinea, these montane marsupials are as distinct as the island itself, the world’s second-largest and home to the third-largest expanse of tropical rainforest. New Guinea is also notable for having the tallest mountain on an island in the world, Puncak Jaya at 4,884 meters (16,024 feet). As such, New Guinea has become an isolated evolutionary backdrop for the vast majority of the world’s tree kangaroos, a group of marsupials in the genus Dendrolagus. Jim Thomas of the Tenkile Conservation Alliance, who has worked in Papua New Guinea (PNG) conserving tree kangaroos for 19 years with his wife, Jean Thomas, joins the podcast to detail the history and culture surrounding tree kangaroos. He chronicles how he and his team have leveraged protection of animals to help fund community development and income streams for 50 villages. He also shares their struggles to have the Torricelli mountain range, home to the tenkile tree kangaroo (D. scottae), declared an official protected area, suffering police intimidation and violence toward his staff and community members. Dr. Lisa Dabek holds a Matschie’s tree kangaroo. Image by Jonathan Byers courtesy of the Tree Kangaroo Conservation Program. Lisa Dabek, senior conservation scientist at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle, Washington, also joins the podcast to discuss the work…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay