Royal Society of Chemistry report says racism “pervasive”

Of the 575 chemistry professors in the UK, just one is black.
In the 15 years Robert Mokaya has been a professor at Nottingham university, he has had all his applications for funding for research projects turned down by Britain’s main chemistry funding body, now called the UK Research and Innovation agency.
“That is not typical for a professor,” he tells me phlegmatically.
“I have had research papers published which I would have expected would have enabled me to obtain funding to do follow-up research.
“I wonder if this is typical for someone of my sort of surname.
“It has been very, very difficult,” he says.
Funding applications are reviewed and decided by fellow experts in the field whose names are not published, but the name of the applicant is known to the reviewers.
Despite the constant rejections of funding applications, Robert has done extremely well for himself. He is a noted materials chemist, specialising in the study of materials for sustainable energy storage and has had numerous publications in scientific journals.
He was able to do his research because of funding from charities and learned societies, such as the Royal Society, which funds only the researchers it judges to have a track record of excellence in their work.
Robert was also awarded an OBE this year for services to the chemical sciences and is a trustee of the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC).
The RSC has published an investigation which shows that racism is ”pervasive” in the field. The report finds that