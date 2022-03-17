Can a reforestation project stop land grabs? Villagers in the DRC give it a try

KINANDU, Democratic Republic of the Congo – A small group of residents from Kinandu village, 19 kilometers (11 miles) west of Lubumbashi, head into the miombo wooded savanna, decimated by the nearby city’s growing annual demand for charcoal. The path they take leads into a clearing surrounded by a small circle of trees, evidence of a receding forest landscape. The trees wait their turn to be destroyed and burned for agricultural use. At the foot of these trees, weeds are taking over the community’s budding nursery. The group’s special guest, Moïse Kiwele, member of the NGO, Action for the Protection of Nature and Indigenous Peoples of Katanga (APRONAPAKAT), is here to deliver his training session for the Miombo Project. For residents, this couldn’t come at a better time. Weeds are taking over the nursery and everyone immediately starts weeding out the seedlings. Kinandu resident tending to the nursery. Picture by Didier Makal. “This land needs a lot of water,” says Marie Kayakez, secretary of the Kinandu local community forestry concession, as she pulls weeds. She is one of the Kinandu residents who comes to water the plants regularly. The area only recently got a sprout of regular rainfall around mid-December 2021. During the long dry period preceding it, from April to May, there were several bush fires. These pose a serious threat to the newly planted trees in the reforestation project. In June 2021, one farmer’s cassava plantation (Manihot esculenta) was ravaged by a bush fire. The worst aspect for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

