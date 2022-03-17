In Puerto Rico, a marathon effort builds to restore mangroves and dunes

In 2017, Hurricane Maria, a Category 5 storm, struck Puerto Rico. The hurricane dried up four basin mangrove forests in the island’s northeast, leaving behind an urgent need for restoration, according to Robert J. Mayer, a biology professor at the University of Puerto Rico at Aguadilla. “Not having these ecosystems exposes communities and primary infrastructure to the pounding of waves generated by storms, putting the lives of hundreds of people and the integrity of their properties at risk in the face of future extreme climatic events,” said Mayer, who directs the university’s Vida Marina Center for Ecological Restoration and Coastal Conservation. In collaboration with the University of Wisconsin–Madison, Mayer and student volunteers secured $500,000 in financial support from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) for the restoration of Puerto Rico’s beleaguered northern mangrove forests, which grow along riverbanks or border salty lagoons. Vida Marina will use the funds to restore a total of 59 hectares (146 acres) of mangrove basins between three coastal communities in the northeast, according to Mayer, including at Espinar Beach in Aguada, Jobos Beach and Secret Spot in Isabela, and the Finca Nolla Nature Reserve in Camuy. “[The mangroves] are literally disintegrating by natural decay and there is no regeneration of vegetation except for some areas on their periphery,” Mayer said. An aerial view of the southern part of the Secret Spot mangrove. Image courtesy of Vida Marina, Center for Conservation and Ecological Restoration University of Puerto Rico at Aguadilla. Although all the mangrove forests…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay