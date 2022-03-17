New law would tie U.S. conservation funding to human rights protection

Lawmakers from the U.S. House of Representatives have introduced a bill that, if passed, would require human rights safeguards to be embedded in Department of Interior grants given to conservation organizations working overseas. Co-sponsored by Arizona Democrat Raul Grijalva, chair of the House Committee on Natural Resources, and Bruce Westerman, an Arkansas Republican, the bill follows a congressional investigation into U.S. support for protected areas in Central Africa and South Asia where park rangers committed serious human rights abuses against local villagers. “With this bill, we are sending a signal to the world that the United States demands the highest standards of respect for every human life; we will not tolerate human rights abuses in the name of conservation,” Grijalva said. The legislation comes in the wake of a series of Buzzfeed News exposés from 2019 in which conservation powerhouse WWF was linked to torture and extrajudicial killings carried out by rangers working for governments in the Congo Basin, India, and Nepal. Supporters of the bill say it closes a loophole by requiring grants disbursed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) to include human rights standards, including the vetting of ranger units receiving funds and procedures for investigating allegations of abuse. “One thing that Congress has realized is that the U.S. government really has not had clear enough standards for an oversight of conservation funding,” said John Knox, former U.N. Special Rapporteur on Human Rights and the Environment. “This bill is a really important step in that direction.”…This article was originally published on Mongabay

