Sloth, giant armadillo, and fishing cat conservationists win Future for Nature Award 2022

Three people known for their work with sloths, fishing cats and giant armadillos were announced this week as winners of the 2022 Future for Nature (FFN) Award , given annually to accomplished conservationists 35 years of age or younger. According to a statement from FFN, each of these winners chosen from a pool of 250+ candidates will receive a 50,000 euro cash prize to aid their work with wildlife: Tiasa Adhya is an Indian conservationist working to safeguard the fishing cat and its wetland habitat. She brings people together in a strong network to help secure the future of the animals and humans dependent on this ecosystem. Gabriel Massocato is a Brazilian biologist who has dedicated himself to protecting a species that was quietly slipping toward extinction: the giant armadillo. He is also training others to help conserve these ecosystem engineers. Rebecca Cliffe is a British conservationist working to protect sloths and their tropical forest habitat in Costa Rica. She moved across the world to work with local communities to understand more about these elusive and charismatic creatures. “When I grew up in the north of England, I had no idea what a sloth was. So this is sort of overwhelming,” Cliffe said of the award in an interview with Mongabay. “She masters all facets of the project, from ecological research on population genetics to exploiting social media for outreach and fundraising,” the director of FFN, Dr. Rascha Nuijten, told Mongabay of Cliffe by email. “By making the Sloth Conservation Foundation such…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay