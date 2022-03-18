Climate change: Why weather changes worry Wales' 'wettest town'

From BBC
Appropriately enough, it’s drizzling on the day we visit the town billed as Wales’ wettest.
A grey sky blends in with the towering slate mounds which surround Blaenau Ffestiniog, whose quarries once “roofed the world” and helped it earn Unesco World Heritage status.
Situated among mountains in the heart of Snowdonia, the area’s reputation as one of the wettest places in the UK is also considered a badge of honour.
Residents even hosted a Festival of Rain for a few years.
They are now being asked to work together to decide on ways of adapting to the challenges posed by climate change.
In the largest project of its kind so far in Wales, five climate assemblies are being set up across Gwynedd in north-west Wales to involve local communities in the push towards a greener future.
One of the first to sign up during a door-knocking recruitment drive was Amy Karamian, holding her young daughter Anri.
She runs a vegetable box delivery scheme and said climate change was a pressing concern for someone working with farmers.
“It’s just constant seasonal updates from growers who are being affected by storms, drought, rain – a kind of constant cascade affecting the crops,” Amy said on her doorstep.
She feels it is important for the community to look at providing more growing space and teach people the skills to cultivate their own fruit