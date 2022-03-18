Climate change: Wildfire smoke linked to Arctic melting

From BBC
The dense plumes of wildfire smoke seen in recent years are contributing to the warming of the Arctic, say scientists.
Their study says that particles of “brown carbon” in the smoke are drifting north and attracting heat to the polar region.
The authors believe the growing number of wildfires helps explain why the Arctic is warming faster than the rest of the planet.
They’re concerned that this effect will likely increase.
Over the past decade, smoke from raging wildfires in Australia, Portugal, Siberia and the US have changed the colour of the skies. The smoke has impacted human health, and the amount of carbon released by the burning has helped push emissions to record levels.
But now scientists say that all this burning has contributed to another serious issue – the loss of sea ice in the Arctic.
Researchers have long been familiar with “black carbon“, the sooty particles that are emitted from diesel engines, coal burning, cooking stoves and other sources.
These aerosols, which absorb sunlight and turn it into heat, are known to be the second largest contributor to global warming.
The impact of these particles on the Arctic and on clouds has been well documented.
However, the same can’t be said for brown carbon – which principally comes from the burning of trees and vegetation but is also created, to a lesser