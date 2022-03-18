Indigenous communities in Ecuador struggle with the aftermath of another oil spill

QUITO, Ecuador — On Jan. 28, 2022, Ecuador’s Heavy Crude Oil Pipeline (known by its Spanish acronym OCP), ruptured, contaminating more than 20,000 square meters of the Cayambe Coca National Park, according to the Ministry of the Environment, Water and Ecological Transition (MAATE). MAATE found the spill threatened wildlife such as the mountain coati (Nasuella olivacea), the northern pudu (Pudu mephistophiles), the Andean cock-of-the-rock (Rupicola peruvianus) and several amphibian species. An aerial view of two pools built to capture the oil. Vacuum trucks suctioned the oil from these pits and transferred it to fuel tankers. Image by Iván Castaneira. MAATE said a one family consisting of three people had been affected, and that the family had been evacuated and relocated. However, according to Patricia Vargas, president of the Panduyaku community, Luis Salazar, president of the Decentralized Autonomous Government in the village of Gonzalo Díaz de Pineda and data collected by the organization Acción Ecológica, contaminated water reached dozens of Indigenous Kichwa communities in the provinces of Napo and Sucumbíos. Residents of the Panduyaku commune said that it is among those most affected, given that its towns Shiwuacucha, San Francisco and Huayraurco are closest to the site of the spill. Playa del Río Coca, Dashino, El Embalse and Cañón de los Monos are other riverside towns that, according to the sources consulted, have also suffered contamination of their water sources. According to Vargas and Acción Ecológica, these towns are comprised of around 150 families. A pool of oil. Photo by Iván…This article was originally published on Mongabay

