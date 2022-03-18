‘We have a full pharmacopoeia of plants’: Q&A with Māori researcher Nicola Macdonald

At low tide, on many a craggy corner of Aotearoa New Zealand’s coastline, you can find clusters of large, oval, emerald-and-gold bivalves, encrusted with barnacles and sucked tightly onto the rocks. They’re quick to pick and easy to prepare: boil or steam them for just a couple of minutes, and the shells spring open to reveal the salty, chewy meat. Green-lipped mussels (Perna canaliculus), known as kuku and kūtai in the Māori language, are endemic to this place. As well as growing wild, they are farmed on floating lines in many of the country’s calmer bays and harbors — a form of aquaculture that can yield a large amount of nutrient-rich animal protein with a relatively small carbon and freshwater footprint. But green-lipped mussel farms are also responsible for a large amount of plastic waste. Mussel farmers usually use plastic ropes to “catch” wild mussel larvae, which attach to the ropes and become “spat,” or seed mussels. These ropes are sometimes lost into the ocean, and regularly end up in landfill at the end of their life cycle, as they are not always recyclable. Green-lipped mussels. Image courtesy of Adrian Midgley via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0). Given that microplastic particles have now been found inside green-lipped mussels, as well as in many other marine species — which can harm the animals, their habitats, and the humans who eat them — many local iwi(Māori tribes) representatives and scientists have highlighted the importance of finding alternative aquaculture gear that doesn’t contribute to the problem.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

