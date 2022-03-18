World’s biggest tropical crop bank opens in Colombia, taking food research high tech

As more people are born onto this great green planet, the demand for food grows. Feeding the nearly 8 billion of us here today is a challenge, not only because of the amount of food required but because climate change is making growing conditions more difficult and unpredictable. To withstand droughts, heat, floods, and disease, crops need to be resilient, and that resiliency comes from genetic diversity. Efforts are underway to store the world’s crop diversity in gene banks, facilities where the seeds, roots, and vegetation needed to create more life are kept safe and viable. This week, the world’s largest repository for beans, cassava, and tropical forages opened near Cali, Colombia. The new Future Seeds facility in Colombia. The Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT / Juan Pablo Marin The Future Seeds facility and surrounding test fields. The building is LEED Platinum certified. Photo via The Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT / Juan Pablo Marin Colombian President Iván Duque Márquez inaugurated the Future Seeds gene bank at the March 15 event. The facility will not only safeguard the biodiversity of important tropical crops but is also expected to serve as a living laboratory for some of the most advanced technologies in agricultural research, making use of artificial intelligence, drones, and robotics. Future Seeds is one of 11 gene banks around the world run through CGIAR, a global research partnership focused on food security. This newest facility, managed by CGIAR’s Alliance of Bioversity International and the International Center for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

