Climate change: IPCC scientists to examine carbon removal in key report

From BBC
UN scientists are likely to weigh up technology to remove CO2 from the atmosphere, as they gather to finalise a key report.
This idea will be one of many solutions considered over the next two weeks by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).
Also in attendance will be government officials from all over the world, who will need to approve every line in the summary report.
It is due to be published on 4 April.
This new study will be the third of three important reports from the IPCC issued over the past eight months. The previous two have looked at the causes and impacts of climate change, but this one will focus on mitigation – or what we can do to stop it.
This essentially means that researchers will look at how we can reduce the amount of warming gases that are emitted from human activities.
However, the IPCC co-chair says this mitigation report will look more closely at ways of removing CO2 that’s already in the atmosphere.
“We have a lot more material, this time on carbon dioxide removal. That is, not putting carbon into the atmosphere, but getting it out again,” said Prof Jim Skea, from Imperial College, London.
“The report was scoped out to cover the full spectrum of carbon dioxide removal approaches, which vary absolutely hugely, and the carbon dioxide that is removed can end up in