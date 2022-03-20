Poor waste management turns dump sites into death traps for Sri Lanka’s elephants

COLOMBO — It took a tweet from Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio to bring the issue of trash-foraging elephants in Sri Lanka to global attention. But local conservationists have long been flagging the problem, one they say is rooted in “short-sighted, politically motivated” planning that continues to take its toll on both elephants and people. On Jan. 26, Oscar winner and environmentalist DiCaprio tweeted to his nearly 20 million Twitter followers a report by the Associated Press on the growing problem of wild Asian elephants (Elephas maximus) dying after feeding in open garbage dumps. Elephants are revered in Sri Lanka, and often feature in cultural and religious events. Yet many of the animals feed alongside stray dogs and crows at these garbage dumps, many of which are located near conservation sites and other protected areas that are home to wildlife. Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio tweeted out this AP story on Sri Lanka’s garbage-eating elephants to his nearly 20 million Twitter followers, drawing global attention to the problem. Image via Twitter. “We conducted a survey around Sri Lanka and listed 54 garbage open garbage dumps visited by elephants,” Chandana Sooriyabandara, director-general of Sri Lanka’s Department of Wildlife Conservation (DWC), told Mongabay. “The department has nothing to do with the setting up of these garbage dumps, but we have to eventually deal with them as elephants frequent the dumps. We are trying to minimize the impact, but it is an uphill task as 70% of Sri Lankan elephants can also be found outside…This article was originally published on Mongabay

